Two charged after Church of God service

Aylmer Police have charged two men, one 57 and one 26, with hosting an event exceeding numbers permitted under provincial COVID-19 emergency orders after an indoor service at the Church of God on John Street North Sunday, Jan. 31.

In a statement Monday morning, Feb. 1, Police Chief Zvonko Horvat said the church as a corporation has also been charged.

Officers were reviewing evidence that might result in further charges, he added. “Aylmer Police would like to thank Aylmer citizens for being responsible by not engaging in counter protests during the event.”