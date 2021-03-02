Aylmer listed at 54 ongoing COVID-19 cases

Southwestern Public Health was reporting six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford on Tuesday, March 2, up from three on Monday.

Across the region, the health unit is tracking 82 ongoing cases, down from 85 Monday. Most of those cases are due to an outbreak at the Ontario Police College.

Aylmer and area, which includes the college, dipped to 54 ongoing cases on Tuesday from 60 on Monday.

St. Thomas and area remained at three and Bayham, Central Elgin and West Elgin at one each.

In Oxford, Woodstock and area stayed at 13 and Blandford-Blenheim, Tillsonburg and area and Ingersoll and area at two each.

One new case each appeared in East Zorra-Tavistock, Norwich and Zorra.

The infection rate in the Southwestern region stands at 38.8 cases per 100,000 of population, down from 40.2 on Monday.