COVID-19 cases at Davenport, South Dorchester public schools

Thames Valley District School Board announced on Wednesday, March 17, that COVID-19 cases had been confirmed by Southwestern Public Health affecting Davenport Public School in Aylmer and South Dorchester Public School in Malahide.

‘The board stated that both schools, which had one active case each, would remain open, and that all staff and parents in the school community had been notified immediately.

The health unit was identifying close contacts of the positive cases, and would be providing advice to them on testing.

Only staff and students identified as close contacts would be notified and advised to stay home and quarantine for 14 days.