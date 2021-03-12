COVID-19 variant found at Woodstock school

Southwestern Public Health announced Friday afternoon, March 12, that a variant of COVID-19 had been confirmed in a case connected to St. Michael’s Catholic Elementary School in Woodstock.

St. Michael’s had already been closed earlier in the week following the declaration of an outbreak after three cases were identified which seemed to be linked only through the school.

Southwestern stated the school would remain closed until at least March 24.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Joyce Lock said, “We know that the variants are highly transmissible and could spread quickly through schools and into the homes of both staff and students.”

Families of children at the school were being urged to get their children tested within seven days of any exposure to the confirmed cases.

A variant is a mutation of the COVID-19 virus that is considered more virulent than the original.