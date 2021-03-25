“Faith leaders” eligible for vaccinations

Southwestern Public Health announced Thursday, March 25, that “faith leaders” from local churches and places of worship were now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

That would apply if as part of their work they were in close contact with individuals and families through: end of life care; care of the deceased, funerals, bathing or other ceremonies with direct contact with the dead; home visits to the ill; and pastoral care in hospitals, long-term care homes, retirement homes and similar settings.

The health unit previously announced that adults aged 75 and older were now eligible for vaccinations.

Another addition Thursday was for indigenous adults aged 16 or older.