Six new COVID-19 cases in Aylmer

Southwestern Public Health is reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford on Friday, March 12, up from six on Thursday.

The health unit is now tracking 49 ongoing cases, up from 42 Thursday.

Aylmer and area jumped to 19 ongoing cases Friday from 13 the previous day, while Central Elgin decreased to one from two and St. Thomas and area stayed at two.

In Oxford, Woodstock and area rose to 13 from nine, while East Zorra-Tavistock dropped to two from three and Blandford Blenheim to one from two.

Norwich remained at four, Zorra at three, Ingersoll and area at two and South-West Oxford and Tillsonburg and area at one each.

The Southwestern infection rate stands at 23.2 cases per 100,000 of population, up from 19.9 on Thursday.

Across Ontario, 1,371 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Friday, up from 1,092 on Thursday.