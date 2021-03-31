Southwestern: 18 new COVID-19 cases confirmed

Southwestern Public Health reported 18 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford on Wednesday, March 31, up from 12 on Tuesday.

The number of ongoing cases being tracked by the health unit stands at 92, up from 84 Tuesday.

St. Thomas stayed unchanged at 23 ongoing cases, Malahide at four, Aylmer and area at three, Dutton Dunwich at three and Bayham at one.

West Elgin increased to two cases Wednesday from one on Tuesday, while Central Elgin decreased to eight from nine.

In Oxford, Woodstock and area rose to 18 from 17, Ingersoll and area to 11 from nine, South-West Oxford to six from three, Tillsonburg and area to six from five and Blandford-Blenheim to four from three.

East Zorra-Tavistock stayed at two and Norwich at one.

The infection rate for the Southwestern region stands at 43.5 cases per 100,000 of population, up from 39.7 on Tuesday.

Across Ontario, 2,333 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Wednesday, essentially the same as Tuesday when 2,336 were reported.