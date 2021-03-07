Three new cases in Southwestern region

Southwestern Public Health was reporting three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford on Sunday, March 7, down from five on Saturday.

The health unit is now tracking 72 ongoing cases, down from 75 on Saturday.

Aylmer and area rose slightly to 47 confirmed cases Sunday from 46 on Saturday.

St. Thomas and area stayed at five and Central Elgin at one.

In Oxford, Woodstock and area increased to 13 from 11 and Zorra to three from two. Blandford-Blenheim dropped to two from three.

East Zorra-Tavistock remained at four and Ingersoll and area, Norwich and Tillsonburg and area at one each.

The infection rate for the Southwestern region stands at 34 cases per 100,000 of population, down from 35.5 on Saturday.

Across Ontario, 1,299 new cases were confirmed Sunday, up from 990 on Saturday.