Vaccinations for 75 and older opens Monday

Southwestern Public Health announced Friday afternoon, March 19, that starting Monday, March 22, appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations would be opened to anyone turning 75 this year and older.

Previously, those 80 and older could receive vaccinations.

The health unit cited a morning announcement by Ontario Premier Doug Ford that 50 percent of those 80 and older across the province had received their first dose of vaccine, and that appointments for the next-younger age group would open earlier than originally expected.

Southwestern urged booking online if at all possible, since while vaccination appointments would be available by telephone, a high volume of calls was expected.