No return to school after spring break
Thames Valley District School board announced Monday, April 12, that at the instruction of the Ontario government, in-person learning would not resume across the province after the spring break this week.
All elementary and secondary students who had attended classes at schools would shift to full remote learning Monday, April 19, the board stated. No change would be made for those already working remotely.
Education Director Mark Fisher said, “While in-person learning is the preferred option for our students, it is important that we follow the advice of public health experts to keep our students and communities safe from COVID-19.”
In-person learning would continue for students with complex special education needs who could not be supported with full remote learning, TVDSB said. Childcare centres in schools would remain open, but before-and after-school care would not be available while schools remain closed.