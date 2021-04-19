Over 40s eligible for pharmacy vaccinations
Starting Tuesday, April 20, anyone 40 and over can receive a COVID-19 immunization using the AstraZeneca vaccine from participating pharmacies and physicians’ offices across Ontario.
That was announced by Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, on Monday morning, April 19.
He stated, “As we continue to fight COVID-19, we are doing everything possible to get as many vaccines into arms as quickly and safely as possible. We continue to be actively engaged with Health Canada on updated AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine safety. Last week, based on the review of available data from Europe and United Kingdom, Health Canada announced that it was not restricting the use of AstraZeneca vaccine in any specific populations at this time.
“By extending vaccination eligibility for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at pharmacies and primary care settings to individuals aged 40 and over, Ontario will be able to offer the protection of the vaccine to more Ontarians earlier than anticipated. With supply of AstraZeneca available at this time, the expansion of eligibility will also significantly increase access to vaccines in hot spot communities.”