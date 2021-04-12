STEGH eyes potential service reductions

St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital is warning that, while continuing as normal for now, surgical, ambulatory and diagnostic imaging services there might have to be curtailed due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the region.

In a statement issued Monday afternoon, April 12, the statement said, “STEGH might need to implement service reductions in an effort to preserve clinical capacity to respond to an increase in COVID-19 admissions on the medical and intensive care units.”

That situation was being reviewed daily both by STEGH and other hospitals in the region.

“Patients scheduled to have a surgical, ambulatory or a diagnostic test and/or procedure should plan to attend their scheduled visit unless they receive direct notification from the hospital. STEGH will notify patients in advance of any changes to their appointment or and service cancellations.

“All patients coming to the hospital will receive a screening phone call prior to their appointment.”

The hospital said it was safe to provide care in all its departments and services, including the Emergency Department.

“It is important that you do not delay seeking care for any urgent or emergent needs. If you have an emergency or serious medical injury and/or condition, call 911 or go to the Emergency Department.”