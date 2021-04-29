Still some vaccine appointments available in Aylmer May 6

A “pop-up” one-day COVID-19 vaccination clinic planned for Aylmer on Thursday, May 6, still has about 100 appointments available on a “first-come, first-served” basis, Southwestern Public Health announced on Thursday, April 29.

The clinic is being held in partnership with the East Elgin Family Health Team, and is focused on two priority groups.

Anyone residing in the N5H postal code area, including all of Aylmer and much of Malahide, who is 45 or older can register. Proof of age and residence will be required at the clinic.

Those at the highest medical risk and who were 16 and older, and eligible essential caregivers, can also register, regardless of where they reside.

The link to register for an appointment is https://www.eefht.ca/news/new-eligiabiliy-for-the-may-6th-vaccine-clinic-registration-link-included/.