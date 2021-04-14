Tillsonburg to get vaccination clinic

Dr. Joyce Lock, medical officer of health for Southwestern Public Health, revealed on Wednesday, April 14, that a COVID-19 immunization clinic would soon be announced for Tillsonburg.

During a weekly news briefing, she explained that an existing mass immunization clinic in St. Thomas could handle up to 800 patients a day, but one in Woodstock had a capacity of just 500.

The Tillsonburg clinic, smaller in scale, would provide additional opportunities for Oxford County residents, she said.

Asked why Aylmer and area, named a COVID-19 “hot spot” by the Ontario Ministry of Health, wasn’t getting a clinic, Dr. Lock said the province had only recently announced that designation, and Southwestern was now planning a combination of mobile clinics, pharmacy vaccinations and immunizations by family physicians to answer that need.