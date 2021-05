Southwestern Public Health announced Monday, May 17, that starting the next day, everyone who was at least 18 years old, or would turn 18 in 2021, would become eligible in Elgin, St. Thomas and Woodstock to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

Previously, that had only applied to the N5H postal code covering Aylmer and much of Malahide, which was considered a provincial “hot spot” for COVID-19.