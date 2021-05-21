Beach facilities to be opened in Port Bruce, Port Burwell

Washrooms and parking lots at Port Burwell’s municipal East Beach and in Port Bruce will be open this Saturday.

On Thursday, Premier Doug Ford announced that many outdoor recreation facilities would be allowed to re-open this weekend, as long as those using them continued to follow public health guidelines on masking and maintaining physical distancing.

Thursday night, Bayham’s emergency control group met and decided to re-open the public washrooms and parking lots at Port Burwell’s East Beach, similar to what Central Elgin had already announced for Port Stanley’s beaches.

The same night, Malahide councillors voted to do the same for municipal washrooms in Wonnacott Park by the harbour in Port Bruce.

Administrator Michelle Casavecchia-Somers said, after consultation with the Ontario Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, the same for Port Bruce Provincial Park, which is just east of Wonnacott Park and covers much of the beach there.