Down to 52 ongoing cases

Southwestern Public Health on Monday, May 31, reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford over the weekend, or an average of just under nine a day.

The number of ongoing cases being tracked by the health unit dropped to 52 Monday from 62 Friday.

Ongoing cases in ST. Thomas and area increased to 12 Monday from nine Friday, while Aylmer and area dropped to two from four and West Elgin to one from four.

Bayham remained at two.

In Oxford, Tillsonburg and area rose to 13 from 10, while one new case was discovered in East Zorra-Tavistock.

Woodstock and area fell to nine from 17 and Norwich to two from four. Zorra stayed at six, Blandford-Blenheim at two and Ingersoll and area and South-West Oxford at one each.

Across the region, four residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, one of them in an intensive care unit.

The infection rate for the Southwestern region stands at 24.6 cases per 100,000 of population, down from 29.3 on Friday.

Across Ontario, for the first time in almost three months, the number of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 fell into triple digits at 916. That compares to 1,033 Sunday and 1,057 Saturday.