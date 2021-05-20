Golf courses, marinas and tennis courts can re-open Saturday, May 22–update

“Outdoor amenities” including golf courses, marinas and tennis courts will be allowed to re-open starting this Saturday, but other provincial lockdown measures will stay in place until at least June 14, when they might begin to be relaxed, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced on Thursday afternoon, May 20.

He announced a three-phase program for starting to relax restrictions, expected to being in mid-June and with each stage lasting a minimum of three weeks.

Lifting of restrictions would be tied to provincial COVID-19 vaccination rates, he said. As more Ontarians were vaccinated with at least one dose, the more businesses and social gatherings would be allowed to restart, as long as other key indicators, such as hospital admissions and intensive care unit admissions, didn’t spike.

He wouldn’t specify when or if in-person classroom learning for children might resume before the end of this school year. Some doctors favoured re-opening schools while others were opposed, and teachers were threatening a court injunction if their concerns weren’t satisfied. A consensus would need to be achieved for schools would open their doors again, he said.

Southwestern Public Health announced that in addition to golf courses, marinas and tennis courts, the following would be open: skateparks, sports fields, shooting and archery ranges, with restrictions. Horse riding is allowed, also with restrictions.

No outdoor sports or recreational classes are permitted.

Full details on the plan including a breakdown by sector can be found on the provincial government website https://news.ontario.ca/en/backgrounder/1000159/roadmap-to-reopen