Just over 40 percent of Southwestern regional vaccinated

Southwestern Public Health, in a weekly surveillance report posted Monday, May 17, stated that over 86,000 residents of Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford had so far received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, up from almost 78,000 the week before.

St. Thomas led the way with 46.6 percent of its population vaccinated, followed by Elgin at 41.9 percent and Oxford at 40.3 percent.

For those residents 80 or over across the region, 75.7 percent were vaccinated as of this week, up from 74.1 percent last week.

For those 70 through 79, 85.7 percent, up from 84.3;

For those 60 through 69, 78.7 percent, up from 75.2;

For those 50 through 59, 60.3 percent, up from 50.1;

For those 40 through 49, 39.1 percent, up from 33.1;

For those 30 through 39, 25.4 percent, up from 20.1;

For those 20 through 29, 17.9 percent, up from 13.9;

For those 17 through 19, 9.2 percent, up from 6.6;

And for those 12 through 16, 0.8 percent, up from 0.6.