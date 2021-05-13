Lift bridge re-opening delayed

Elgin County Warden Tom Marks, deputy mayor of Central Elgin, announced on Thursday, May 13, that the expected re-opening of the King George VI Lift Bridge in Port Stanley would be delayed by almost a month to June 25.

The original expected completion date was May 31. The bridge has been closed for well over the year as it has undergone extensive modernization and refurbishment.

Warden Marks blamed the delay on COVID-19 restrictions, as well as the pandemic’s effects on the supply of materials and equipment for the project.

The county promised, though, that by the May 24 long weekend, one leaf of the bridge would be opened to accommodate marine traffic.