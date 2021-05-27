Ongoing cases continue to decline

Southwestern Public Health reported 10 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford on Thursday, May 27, up from five the previous day.

However, the number of ongoing cases being tracked by the health unit continued to slide, to 74 Thursday from 81 Wednesday.

Ongoing cases in St. Thomas and area declined to 12 Thursday from 14 Wednesday and in Aylmer and area to four from six.

West Elgin remained at four, Bayham at two and Central Elgin at two.

In Oxford, Woodstock and area dropped to 23 from 28, while Zorra increased to seven from five.

Norwich stayed at eight, Tillsonburg and area at eight, Blandford-Blenheim at two and Ingersoll and area and South-West Oxford at one each.

Five Southwestern residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, one in an intensive care unit.

The infection rate for the Southwestern region stands at 35 cases per 100,000 of population, down from 38.3 on Wednesday.

Across Ontario, 1,135 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Thursday, up from 1,095 on Wednesday.