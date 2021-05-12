Missing woman, 22, found in Toronto

A missing woman, 22, sought by Aylmer Police has bee found in Toronto safe and in good health.

Police reported in an online post that two persons had been taken into custody by Toronto Police in relation to the case.

An investigation was ongoing and further information would be forthcoming, Aylmer Police stated.

Police had stated the missing woman had last been seen in Aylmer on Saturday, May 8, and was believed at that time to be going to Toronto in the company of a man.