Port Burwell pop-up clinic Thursday, May 27

Southwestern Public Health announced Thursday, May 20, that a one-day COVID-19 “pop-up” vaccination clinic would be held in partnership with East Elgin Family Health Team at the Port Burwell Fire Station on Thursday, May 27.

Up to 400 appointments will be available between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Registration is limited to residents of Port Burwell, Straffordville and Vienna only, the health unit noted.

A link to the online registration for the clinic can be found on the East Elgin Family Health Team website.