Southwestern reports 44 new COVID-19 cases from weekend

Southwestern Public Health announced on Monday, May 3, that 44 new cases of COVID-19 in Elgin, St. Thomas and Woodstock had been confirmed over the weekend.

The health unit was tracking 140 ongoing cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, up from 138 on Friday.

St. Thomas and area rose to 32 ongoing cases Monday from 28 on Friday. Aylmer and area stayed at 11, Central Elgin at five and Southwold and West Elgin at one each.

Dutton Dunwich dropped to five cases from seven and Bayham to one from three.

In Oxford, Tillsonburg and area increased to 31 from 22 and Norwich to six from three, while two new cases were confirmed in East Zorra-Tavistock.

Woodstock and area decreased to 33 from 40, Ingersoll and area to six from nine and Blandford-Blenheim to two from four.

South-West Oxford remained at three and Zorra at one.

Ten residents of the Southwestern region are hospitalized due to COVID-19, three of them in Intensive Care Units.

The infection rate for the area stands at 66.2 cases per 100,000 of population.

Across Ontario, 3,436 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Monday, compared to 3,732 on Sunday and 3,369 on Saturday.