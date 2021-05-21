Teens 12 and over eligible for vaccine

Anyone 12 and older will become eligible to book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination at a Southwestern Public Health clinic beginning this Sunday, May 23.

Only those who will be 12 or older by the date of their appointment are eligible, the health unit stressed. Those 12 through 17 are only eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at this time.

Bookings should not be made at this time at the Tillsonburg mass vaccination clinic, because only Moderna vaccine is available there.