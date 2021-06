Aylmer Police Chief Zvonko Horvat reported on Thursday, June 3, that charges had again been laid against the Church of God Restoration in Aylmer for holding an outdoor service, ignoring COVID-19 emergency orders forbidding such gatherings, on Sunday, May 30.

An Aylmer man, 57, and a Stirling man, 36, were also charged with failing to comply with those restrictions.

Chief Horvat said officers counted at least 283 persons attending the service.