Eleven new cases over weekend

Southwestern Public Health on Monday, June 21, reported 11 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 from Elgin, St. Thomas over the weekend, or an average of just under four a day.

The number of ongoing cases being tracked by the health unit now stands at 30, up from 28 on Friday.

Ongoing case in St. Thomas and area fell to nine Monday from 10 Friday, while Aylmer and area and Southwold remained at one each.

In Oxford, Woodstock and area rose to nine from eight and East Zorra-Tavistock to four from three, while one new case was discovered in Blandford-Blenheim.

Zorra stayed at four and Tillsonburg and area at one.

One Southwestern area resident is currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Across Ontario, 270 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Monday, down from 318 Sunday and 355 on Saturday.