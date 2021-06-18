Fire destroys Jackson Line house

A fire destroyed a home at 57148 Jackson Line in Bayham on Tuesday night, June 15, at about 9:15 p.m.

Both occupants got out safely.

Bayham Fire Chief Harry Baranik said both fire stations in the municipality rushed to the scene, with 25 firefighters turning out.

Malahide Fire Service sent a tanker truck and 10 firefighters as well, he added.

On arrival, the kitchen of the two-storey house was ablaze and, despite attempts to put it out, flames spread to an attic area covered by a steel roof.

Chief Baranik said firefighters quickly understood that the roof would have to be removed to battle the fire, and the home owner loaned a backhoe already on the site.

In the end, the wooden structure was largely demolished, with an estimated property loss of $750,000, he stated. However, the owner had been able to remove some personal effects from the home.

The cause of the fire was food left unattended for a few moments, cooking on a stovetop.

Chief Baranik said, “For the public, when cooking anything in oil on the stove, it must be watched at all times for it only takes a second and once fire starts, it is hard to control.”

(Photo contributed by Bayham Fire Department)