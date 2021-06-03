Four new cases on Thursday, June 3

Southwestern Public Health reported that four new cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford on Thursday, June 3, up slightly from three the previous day.

The health unit is now tracking 43 ongoing cases, down from 48 Wednesday.

West Elgin increased to two ongoing cases Thursday from one on Wednesday, while St. Thomas and area stayed at 10.

In Oxford, Tillsonburg and area declined to 12 from 13, Woodstock and area to six from nine and Zorra to four from six.

Norwich rose to four from three and a new case was discovered in Blandford-Blenheim. East Zorra-Tavistock remained at two and Ingersoll and area and South-West Oxford at one each.

Currently, two Southwestern region residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, neither in an intensive care unit.

The infection rate for the Southwestern area stands at 20.3 cases per 100,000 of population, down form 22.7 on Wednesday.

Across Ontario, 870 new cases were confirmed on Thursday, up from 733 the previous day.