Just eight new cases over weekend

Southwestern Public Health announced Monday, June 7, that eight new cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford over the weekend, or an average of less than three a day.

The number of ongoing cases dropped to 30 Monday from 42 on Friday.

Ongoing cases in St. Thomas and area remained at nine and in West Elgin at two, and one new case was discovered in Bayham.

In Oxford, Woodstock and area rose slightly to 10 from nine, while Tillsonburg and area fell to four from 11 and Norwich to one from four. East Zorra-Tavistock remained at two and South-West Oxford at one.

Two Southwestern residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, neither of them in an intensive care unit.

The infection rate for the Southwestern region stands at 14.2 cases per 100,000 of population, down from 19.9 on Friday.

Across Ontario, 525 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Monday, down from 633 Sunday and 744 Saturday.