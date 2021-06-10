Just one new confirmed case Thursday, June 10

Southwestern Public Health reported one new confirmed case of COVID-19 in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford Thursday, June 10, down from four the previous day.

The health unit was tracking 19 ongoing cases Thursday, unchanged from Wednesday.

Ongoing cases in St. Thomas and area stayed at two on Thursday and in Bayham and West Elgin at one each.

In Oxford, Woodstock and area saw the only increase, rising to 13 from 12. Norwich and Tillsonburg and area remained at one each.

The infection rate for the Southwestern region was unchanged at nine cases per 100,000 of population.

Across Ontario, 590 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Thursday, up from 411 on Wednesday.