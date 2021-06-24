Klassen family loses everything in house fire

The Klassen family, father Cornelius, mother Helena and their children still living at home, Jake, Felipe, Jose, Samuel and Priscilla, the youngest and just turning 16, lost everything they owned when their Malahide home was destroyed by fire on Monday, June 21.

While insured against fire, the family is scattered among several homes of friends as they look for a house to rent until they can rebuild.

Jake, in an interview with the Express, said getting through the insurance claim could take eight to 12 months alone.

Meanwhile, they have few clothes, a couple of couches a neighbour has already given them, and nothing else to furnish a rental house if they could find one.

He’s asking anyone who might be able to provide them with household items, such as beds and the like, to telephone him at 226-973-6270.

The family had resided in the Woolleyville Line home since 2005, he said. “It’s hard for us to be apart,” particularly after such a traumatic event.

(AE/Rob Perry)