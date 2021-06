St. Thomas Police are asking the public’s health in finding Jeffrey Wardle, 43, of St. Thomas, who was last seen at the family resident in the southeast corner of the city on Sunday night, June 19. St. Thomas Police are asking the public’s health in finding Jeffrey Wardle, 43, of St. Thomas, who was last seen at the family resident in the southeast corner of the city on Sunday night, June 19.

He might be wearing jeans, a T-shirt and black running shoes. He has short red hair, and is clean-shaven with freckles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Thomas Police as soon as possible.