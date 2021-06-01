No cases in Aylmer and area

Southwestern Public Health was reporting only four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford on Tuesday, June 1.

Over the weekend, the average was just under nine a day.

Ongoing cases being tracked by the health unit dropped to 49 Tuesday from 52 Monday, and none of them were in Aylmer and area.

Bayham increased to two cases Tuesday from one Monday, while St. Thomas and area stayed at 12 and West Elgin at one.

In Oxford, Tillonsonburg and area remained at 13, Tillsonburg and area at nine and Zorra at six, while Blandford-Blenheim dropped to one from two. The only increase was in Norwich, which went to three from two.

As of Tuesday, three Southwestern region residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, none of them in intensive care units.

The infection rate for the Southwestern area stands at 23.2 cases per 100,000 of population, down from 24.6 on Monday.

Across Ontario, 699 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Tuesday, down from 916 on Monday. Both days represented the first time in almost three months that the province has reported less than 1,000 new cases a day.