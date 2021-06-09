Only four ongoing cases in Elgin, St. Thomas

Southwestern Public Health reported four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford on Wednesday, June 9, up from two on Tuesday.

The number of ongoing cases being tracked by the health unit dropped to 19 Wednesday from 24 the previous day.

St. Thomas and area fell to two ongoing cases being tracked Wednesday from four on Tuesday, while Bayham and West Elgin stayed at one each.

In Oxford, Woodstock and area rose to 12 from 10 while Tillsonburg and area dropped to one from three and East Zorra-Tavistock to one from two. Norwich remained at one.

No one from the Southwestern region is currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

The infection rate for the area stands at nine cases per 100,000 of population, down from 11.3 Tuesday.

Across Ontario, 411 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Wednesday, down from 469 on Tuesday.