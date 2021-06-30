Only one new case Wednesday in Southwestern region

Southwestern Public Health reported one new confirmed case of COVID-19 in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford on Wednesday, June 29, down from four the previous day.

The number of ongoing cases also dropped, to 11 Wednesday from 15 Tuesday.

St. Thomas and area remained at five ongoing cases. No ongoing cases are being tracked in Elgin County.

In Oxford, Woodstock and area dropped to one from five and East Zorra Tavistock to one from two.

Ingersoll and area, Norwich and Tillsonburg and area stayed at one each. One new case was discovered in Zorra.

Across the Southwestern region, two residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, one in an intensive care unit.

The infection rate for the Southwestern area stands at 5.2 cases per 100,000 of population, down from 7.1 on Tuesday.

Across Ontario, 184 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Wednesday, down from 299 on Tuesday.