Six new cases Tuesday, June 15

Southwestern Public Health was reporting six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Elgin, St. Thomas and Woodstock on Tuesday, June 15.

That compares to seven from the entire weekend, or an average of just over two a day.

The number of ongoing cases being tracked by the health unit also rose, to 23 Tuesday from 19 Monday.

Only four confirmed ongoing cases are in Elgin and St. Thomas, with three in the city and one in Aylmer, unchanged from Monday.

In Oxford, Woodstock rose to 14 cases Tuesday from 13 Monday and three new cases appeared in Zorra. Tillsonburg and East Zorra Tavistock remained at one case each.

Two Southwestern residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, neither in an intensive care unit.

The infection rate for the Southwestern region stands at 10.9 cases per 100,000 of population, up from nine on Monday.

Across Ontario, just 296 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Tuesday, down from 447 Monday.