Southwestern reports 83rd COVID-19 death

Even as case counts dwindle, Southwestern Public Health on Tuesday, June 8, announced the 83rd death attributed to COVID-19 in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford, involving an Oxford woman in her 70s.

The health unit reported two new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in its area on Tuesday, down from an average of just under three daily over the weekend.

Southwestern is now tracking 24 ongoing cases, down from 30 Monday.

Ongoing cases in St. Thomas and area fell to four Tuesday from nine Monday, while West Elgin stayed at two and Bayham at one.

In Oxford, Woodstock and area remained at 10, East Zorra-Tavistock at two and Norwich and South-West Oxford at one each. Tillsonburg and area fell to three from four.

Two residents of the Southwestern region are hospitalized with COVID-19, neither of them in intensive care units.

The infection rate for the area stands at 11.3 cases per 100,000 of population, down from 14.2 on Monday.

Across Ontario, 469 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Tuesday, down from 525 the previous day.