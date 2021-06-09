Supply short, Southwestern to stop using Moderna vaccine

Southwestern Public Health announced Wednesday, June 9, its three main COVID-19 immunization clinics would offer only the Pfizer vaccine for first and second doses.

The health unit, in a statement, said Moderna, another vaccine, would no longer be offered because of supply issues.

Anyone who received a first dose of Moderna would receive Pfizer for the second, a minimum of 28 days after the first.

Health Canada and the Ontario Ministry of Health believed the vaccines, because they were similar in nature, could be used interchangeably, Southwestern stated. The effectiveness of the vaccines in protecting against COVID-19 was similar after two doses at about 95 percent.

No one who received Moderna as a first dose would have to do anything as a result of the change, the health unit said. Anyone who did prefer to receive Moderna for a second dose could still book an appointment with a local physician or pharmacy providing injections and which have a supply of the vaccine.