Those 70 and older can book for second dose starting Thursday, June 10

Southwestern Public Health announced on Wednesday, June 9, that anyone 70 and older in Elgin, St. Thomas and Middlesex who had already received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine would become eligible to receive their second dose as of the following day.

Previously, only those 80 and older were eligible.

Health-care workers at high risk of being exposed to COVID-19 and persons with certain serious medical conditions would also be able to rebook their previous second-dose appointment to an earlier date, the health unit stated.

Anyone wanted to reschedule an appointment could do so through www.covidvaccineLM.ca, or if in need of help by telephoning Southwestern’s response centre at 1-800-922-0096, extension 9.

Southwestern Vaccination Task Force Program Manager Jaime Fletcher said, “We are at a point where first doses and second doses are both happening at our vaccination clinics each day, so we are making modifications to remain efficient in how we deliver vaccine. When calling us, your patience is greatly appreciated as we know a large number of people will be trying to re-schedule their appointments during the upcoming days.”