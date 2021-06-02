Two more COVID-19 deaths

While the number of new and ongoing confirmed cases of COVID-19 wanes in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford, the virus-linked deaths of two Oxford women in their 70s announced by Southwestern Public Health on Wednesday, June 2, serves as a grim reminder of the ongoing dangers of the pandemic.

Those deaths bring the total so far in the region since the pandemic began to 82.

Southwestern reported just three new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the region on Wednesday, down from four the previous day.

The health unit is tracking 48 ongoing cases, down slightly from 49.

Ongoing cases in St. Thomas and area dropped to 10 Wednesday from 12 Tuesday, and in Bayham to one from two. West Elgin remains at one case.

In Oxford, Tillsonburg and area stayed at 13, Woodstock and area at nine, Zorra at six and Norwich at three. Two new cases were discovered in East Zorra-Tavistock and one each in Ingersoll and area and South-West Oxford.

Three Southwestern residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, none of them in intensive care units.

The infection rate for the Southwestern region stands at 22.7 per 100,000 of population, down from 23.2 on Tuesday.

Across Ontario, 733 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Wednesday, up somewhat from 699 on Tuesday.