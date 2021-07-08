No new COVID-19 cases today

Southwestern Public Health was reporting zero new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford on Thursday, July 8, down from four on Wednesday.

The number of ongoing cases being tracked by the health also fell, to 16 from 18.

St. Thomas and area stayed at four cases and Aylmer and area and Bayham at one each, while West Elgin dropped to two cases from three.

In Oxford, Woodstock rose to five from four (sometimes cases are reassigned within the Southwestern region from one community to another), and East Zorra-Tavistock and Tillsonburg and area each decreased to one case from two. Ingersoll and area stayed at one.

Three residents in the area are hospitalized with COVID-19, one of them in an intensive care unit.

The infection rate for the Southwestern region stands at 7.6 cases per 100,000 of population, down from 8.5 on Wednesday.

Across Ontario, 210 new cases of COVID-19 was confirmed Thursday, up from 194 on Wednesday.