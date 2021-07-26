Only seven new cases in last week

During the week ending Sunday, July 25, only seven new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Elgin, Middlesex and London, Southwestern Public Health revealed in weekly “surveillance report” released on Monday, July 26.

That compares to 21 new cases the week before that.

To date, 78.2 percent of the population of the region 12 and older had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, up from 76.5 the previous week.

Greater improvement was seen in the percentage of residents who had received both their doses of vaccine, which rose to 59.7 percent from 49.9 percent.