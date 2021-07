Southwestern Public Health is holding a “pop-up” COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the fire station in Port Burwell on Tuesday, July 27, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The health unit stresses that walk-in patients are welcome.

Those who prefer to book an appointment can do so at https://bit.ly/3ixaPrC or by telephoning 1-800-922-0096, extension 9.