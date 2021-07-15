Southwestern down to a dozen ongoing cases

Southwestern Public Health was reporting two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford on Thursday, July 15, the same as the previous day.

The health unit was tracking 12 ongoing cases in the area on Thursday, down from 15 Wednesday.

Bayham fell to three ongoing cases Thursday from six Wednesday and Aylmer and area to one from two. West Elgin stayed at one.

In Oxford, one new case was discovered in Blandford-Blenheim. East Zorra-Tavistock remained at three, Woodstock and area at two and Zorra at three.

Currently, no one in the Southwestern region is hospitalized with COVID-19.

The infection rate for the area stands at 5.7 cases per 100,000 of population, down from 7.1 on Wednesday.

Across Ontario, 143 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Thursday, down from 153 the previous day.