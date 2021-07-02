Teens 12 through 17 eligible for second dose

Southwestern Public Health has announced that, effective Monday, July 5, anyone 12 through 17 years old who had previously received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine would become eligible to book an appointment for a second.

The health unit, in a statement, said it was “committed to ensuring local youth can be fully vaccinated against C OVID-19 before the beginning of the 2021-22 school year.”

Anyone in that age group who had received an mRNA vaccine (the only one of any kind approved for teens at this moment is Pfizer) had to wait a minimum of 28 days before receiving the second.

“Second doses will be booked as close to 28 days after first doses as possible.”

The Pfizer vaccine will be available for youths at all mass-vaccination clinics administered by Southwestern Public Health.

