Farmer rescued from corn silo

Malahide Fire Service, Aylmer Fire Service, Elgin St. Thomas paramedics, an Ornge air ambulance and Ontario Provincial Police joined forces to rescue a Malahide farmer in his 60s who became trapped to his waist in a corn silo on College Line in Malahide on Saturday, July 31, at about 3 p.m.

Ontario Provincial Police Constable Patti Cotes said the farmer was not seemingly injured in the incident.

Acting Malahide Fire Chief Don MacLean said Malahide stations 3 (Springfield) and 4 (Lyons) were called out, along with the fire service’s technical rescue team.

Firefighters built a “box” around the farmer and then removed the corn trapping the man, freeing him.

(AE/contributed by Malahide Fire Service)