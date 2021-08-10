Date changed for pop-up clinic at Clovermead

Southwestern Public Health is continuing to schedule smaller, “pop-up” COVID-19 vaccination clinics in an attempt to reach residents in more rural areas of Elgin and Oxford.

In Elgin, one will be held at Clovermead Adventure Farm, in Malahide just north of Aylmer, on Tuesday, August 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

(In an earlier posting, the clinic was posted as being on Thursday, Aug. 12, but that ate was changed due to the chance of rain on that day.)

A clinic will be at the Port Burwell fire station on Friday, Aug. 20, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Malahide Community Place in Springfield on Thursday, Aug. 26, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and finally one at East Elgin Community Complex in Aylmer on Friday, Aug. 27, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

To date, 83.8 percent of eligible St. Thomas residents, 78.5 percent of Oxford residents and 71.1 percent of Elgin residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

That equates to 79.7 percent of all residents in the Southwestern region having received at least one dose. The percentage that has received two doses stands at 67.7 .