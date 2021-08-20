St. Thomas mass clinic to close

Southwestern Ontario Public Health announced Friday, Aug. 20, that as of Friday, Sept. 10, its mass-vaccination clinic at Memorial Arena in St. Thomas will close its doors.

COVID-19 vaccinations will move to the health unit’s St. Thomas headquarters at 1230 Talbot Street, at the eastern edge of the city, and continue on a scaled-down basis.

Similarly, a mass-vaccination clinic in Woodstock will also be reduced in size, though it will remain at the same site.

A clinic in Tillsonburg closes at the end of August, as was previously announced.

The health unit stated that 94,000 doses of vaccine had been administered at the Memorial Arena and, with over 80 percent of eligible residents in the city immunized, the large-scale clinic was no longer needed.

Vaccinations at the health unit building would be available on a walk-in basis or by apopintment, a statement from Southwestern noted.

Starting Monday, Sept. 13, vaccination hours will be 9 a.m. to 12 noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Any already scheduled doses originally planned to occur at the Memorial Arena later in September and in October will be moved there.

Those with appointments would be contacted by the health unit with a new date and time.