TVDSB “committed” to sports

Thames Valley District School Board, in a statement on Thursday, Aug. 26, announced it expected “a full return to athletics this year” as schools re-opened for in-person learning.

Organized sports would begin as soon as guidelines were received from the Ontario government, public health units and the Ontario Physical and Health Education Association (OPHEA), the board said.

Education Director Mark Fisher said, “We know how important sports and athletics are for students’ physical and mental well-being. We are committed to the safe return of all athletics while taking a cautious approach and keeping staff and student safety top of mind.”

While the board continues to wait for detailed guidelines, football training camps will not take place prior to the start of school.